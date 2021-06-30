Parksongs beim Leopoldinentempel
Am Sonntag, 4. Juli 2021 bringt das Ensemble Vintage stimmungsvolle Parksongs und andere Melodien beim Leopoldinentempel.
Beginn ist um 17 Uhr.
Vintage: Christof DEISSL – Bass | Ewald HARING -Akkordeon | Mario HARING – Percussion | Gerhard JEIDLER – Gitarre | Wolfgang LEINNER – Piano | Alois LOIDL – Trompete | Stefan TERDY | Voice
Eintritt: freie Spende
Sitzgelegenheit oder Picknickdecke bitte selbst mitbringen, für kühle Getränke ist gesorgt.
